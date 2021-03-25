Probe of Moncton councillor's Facebook posts to finish before election, city says

A probe of a Moncton city councillor's conduct on social media last week will be completed before the end of his term in May, says a spokesperson for the municipality.

The investigation was launched last week after Coun. Pierre Boudreau attacked Grassroots NB activist Hafsah Mohammad in a series of public comments on Facebook.

He later apologized, saying he was stressed and depressed.

In a statement to CBC last week, Boudreau said he was aware he had violated the code of conduct. The code says council members shouldn't use indecent, abusive, or insulting words or expressions toward others.

There's a ticking clock on the investigation because the code of conduct applies only to current councillors. Boudreau has said he won't re-offer in the May 10 municipal election, and a new council will be sworn in May 25.

Law firm carrying out probe

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said the city has retained law firm McInnes Cooper to carry out the independent investigation.

"The timeline is dependent on the availability of the individuals who need to speak with the investigator as well as the time it will take to analyze the information and prepare the report," Moncton's director of communications, said in an email.

Mohammad told CBC she has spoken with the investigator to arrange a meeting for next Tuesday.

Mohammad said she is concerned the investigator's expertise is workplace conflict, saying that's different from the context of an elected official and a marginalized constituent.

The McInnes Cooper investigator will examine whether the code was breached and prepare a report to be presented to city council at a closed-door meeting.

Moncton councillors will hear the results of the investigation in a private meeting and will decide whether to issue sanctions. (Shane Magee/CBC)

At that point, the 10-member council will need to determine whether to issue sanctions against Boudreau. If council opts to do so, the measures would be approved at a public council meeting.

Asked if it would be completed before the end of the current council term, LeBlanc said it will be completed sooner - before the election.

The code of conduct allows for a reprimand letter, demanding a public apology, removal from committees, reduction or suspension of pay and restrictions on access to city facilities or documents.

The code doesn't allow for removal from office.

Mohammad isn't calling for Boudreau to resign.

She previously told CBC she wants a forum to be held with women of all backgrounds to discuss misogyny, white supremacy and ableism in institutions that, when called out, can lead to violent responses.

The investigation was triggered after Boudreau posted about supporting a proposed $46-million RCMP station in the city.

Mohammad, who has spoken out against the plan, responded that it was an example of politicians making decisions on "sentimental, almost romantic ideologies premised on feelings towards public services that don't affect them personally."

"My dear, you are so of shit as to be dangerous!" Boudreau responded to Mohammad's comment, later appearing to threaten her and telling her to "seek counselling."

The city hired an outside firm to carry out the investigation after councillors previously rejected creating an integrity commissioner role to police council conduct.

However, Moncton has approved sharing the cost through the Cities of New Brunswick Association to hire an integrity commissioner that would be available to all eight cities.

That role is not yet filled, LeBlanc said.