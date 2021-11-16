Moncton councillor apologizes for comments that prompted conduct review

A Moncton councillor apologized Monday for disparaging comments about a volunteer city committee member last month.

Coun. Daniel Bourgeois made comments about Carole Chan in an email to Moncton council after they both attended the city's enhancing democracy committee meeting on Oct. 21.

In the email, he attributed things to Chan that she either didn't say during the committee meeting or were misconstrued. He alleged she said she was only appointed to the committee to ensure women and visible minorities get elected to council.

The contents of the email were reported by CBC News earlier this month, and the city confirmed a code of conduct investigation was underway. Bourgeois had not said anything about his remarks publicly until Monday.

"During a recent city committee meeting, I argued in defence of democracy in an overly passionate manner and following that meeting, I made a stupid comment in an internal email sent to the mayor about a remark made by one of the committee members," Bourgeois said during Monday's city council meeting.

"I sincerely apologize to the citizens of Moncton and especially to the citizens of Ward 2, including Carole Chan, for my comment.

"As a member of council, I must respect the new code of conduct and conduct myself 'in a professional manner at all times.' I did not. I should have known better. I learned."

Investigation continues, mayor says

The code of conduct for councillors says they must treat every person with dignity, understanding and respect to ensure the work environment is free from discrimination, bullying and harassment.

Alleged violations can trigger an investigation. Sanctions that council can impose include a reprimand letter, demanding a public apology, removal from committees, reduction or suspension of pay and restrictions on access to city facilities or documents.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold told CBC Monday that the investigation is ongoing. She said the apology wasn't issued at the direction of council.

It's not clear when the investigation may be complete.

Chan previously said she hoped speaking publicly about what happened would set a higher bar for the behaviour expected from public officials.