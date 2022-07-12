Resident frustrated when Moncton puts off decision on safety spending

It could cost more than $800,000 for Moncton to implement several recommendations related to public safety that stemmed from meetings where residents called for action in the city's west end.

The three meetings resulted in a list of 22 "action items" that largely focus on cracking down on crime, drug use and homelessness. Eight fall directly under the city's jurisdiction.

City staff outlined the cost to tackle those eight at a council committee meeting Monday, though no decisions were made and some of the residents who attended left frustrated.

"Very disappointing," Kim Christie-Gallant, who started a petition that led to the meetings, said in an interview. "We were hoping for some concrete action plan items today."

The costs estimated by staff include:

Four new contracted community officer supervisors and another community officer to patrol downtown Monday to Friday: $683,911.

Doubling the budget for a contractor to clean up homeless tent sites: $70,000.

Have a consultant study whether to install more security cameras: $40,000.

Advertising about who collects discarded needles: $10,000.

A staff report to council indicated the funding for the recommendations could come from an operating reserve account that's expected to have a balance of $3.35 million at the end of the year.

Some of the recommendations under the city's jurisdiction don't entail a cost, like not issuing fines under a shopping cart bylaw or asking CN Rail to increase security around a downtown rail line.

Coun. Shawn Crossman said he would vote against the staff recommendations, saying they would do nothing to address issues around mental health and addictions.

"They need services," Crossman said. "They need help. The citizens sitting behind you need help. Adding more bylaw officers in moving them from one square on the sidewalk to another square in the sidewalk is not going to justify the services they need. They need long-term care."

Katherine MacIntyre, the city's general manager of community services, said none of the actions staff recommended funding would offer long-term care.

Marc Landry, the city manager, said the city tries to call support services like the YMCA's ReConnect street outreach service.

Katherine MacIntyre, Moncton's general manager of community services, outlined the potential costs of implementing the recommendations during a committee meeting Monday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

After Coun. Charles Leger questioned why there weren't more options for council to consider, the debate largely ended and moved on to questions about procedure.

The absence of Deputy Mayor Bryan Butler and Councillors Daniel Bourgeois and Dave Steeves also led to suggestions all of council should be present for the debate.

The topic is expected to come up again at Monday's council meeting. Councillors have asked for more options for the plan from city staff.