Moncton council balks at plans to install ship gun at Centennial Park

Moncton councillors balked at plans to install a ship gun at the Centennial Park entrance, with several saying the timing was not right to add more war artifacts to the city park.

City staff outlined plans to refurbish the park entrance and existing monuments, proposing to place the 40 mm gun from HMCS Moncton alongside the plane and tank monuments.

Coun. Monique LeBlanc was the first to raise concerns.

"I don't know what the message we're sending to our kids," LeBlanc said.

"You've got this nice Centennial Park which was celebrating the 100th year of Canada ... We're the peacekeepers, we're considered more peacekeepers, so I see Canada in more of that perspective."

The gun would have been placed near a CF-100 Mk 5 plane monument, an anchor and a Sherman tank, as shown in this illustration. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Others echoed her concerns.

"There's a lot of pain and suffering in the world and I just don't think the timing is right," Coun. Shawn Crossman said.

According to a city staff report, the gun had been in service since 1943, was used on Tribal Class Destroyers in the 1960s and later on the Kingston Class HMCS Moncton in the 1990s.

The report said it was used on HMCS Moncton while the ship served as a mine disposal unit.

When the gun was declared surplus, the Department of Defence offered it to the city for free.

Council voted to accept gun in 2019

Council voted in 2019, following a similar debate, to accept the gun. It was refurbished and is non-operational.

While the previous council voted to accept it, no display location was picked. It remains in a storage box in the city.

Dan Hicks, Moncton's director of parks, outlined plans to install it near a CF–100 Mk 5 plane, a Sherman tank, the anchor from the escort aircraft carrier HMCS Magnificent and a locomotive train, all just off St. George Boulevard.

The work at the park entrance includes an orchard behind the plane monument, new signs, lighting, changes to the fencing around the train locomotive and a new outdoor rink. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Coun. Charles Leger said even with council opting against placing it at the park entrance, they can't just leave it in storage forever.

"What do we do? We can't erase our history, but on the other hand we never had a plan on what to do with military items that have some attachment to our community," Leger said.

Several councillors suggested the city could talk to other communities like Sussex about whether they're more interested in the item. A tank that had been on display in front of a food bank on St. George Street, previously part of CFB Moncton, was moved to Sussex.

Marc Landry, the city manager, said staff will get more input from council and look at whether it could be shared with another community.

An NHL-sized outdoor rink is planned at the entrance to Centennial Park. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

While the gun attracted the most discussion, the other plans for the park entrance include new signs, repairs to existing monuments, new fencing to make the train locomotive more visible, an orchard and a replacement accessibility ramp to the lower bowl of the park.

Hicks also said the city is planning a new NHL-sized outdoor rink just behind the monuments. He said a smaller rink in the park meant for younger children tends to be used by older children or adults, so they want to offer separate spaces.

The phase with the rink is estimated to cost $1.1 million, though the estimate also includes signs, lighting, a park shelter, walkways and other landscaping. There's no timeline yet for when work would take place.

Deputy Mayor Bryan Butler objected to the rink plans, saying the north end he represents needs more recreation facilities more than the park, which already has a skating area and small rink.

"I think this is a time now that we put our foot down and say, 'OK let's put a hold on certain things and start moving them elsewhere'," Butler said.