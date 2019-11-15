Council gives green-light to bus service to Moncton High School, on some holidays

Moncton will add transit service on some statutory holidays and extend a bus line to serve Moncton High School next year.

City council voted 6-5 Friday to add the changes the 2020 budget, going against a staff recommendation to hold off on the change.

The addition is expected to cost $102,390 annually, after projected fare revenue is factored in.

The extension of a bus line to the school with 1,200 students, built by the province on the city's northern fringe, has been debated for years. School officials and students have pressed for the service.

"It's a great result for the citizens of Moncton, for the businesses of Moncton," said Coun. Shawn Crossman, who represents the area and introduced the motion.

'We have a beautiful school, it's just a bit far,' said Principal Mike Belong of the challenge of getting more students involved in extracurricular activities. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Among the changes, the motion will see:

An extended route serving the Caledonia Industrial Park that will reach Costco on Granite Drive and Moncton High School.

Transit service on three statutory holidays on six routes, though the holidays weren't specified.

A city staff report notes businesses in the industrial park lobbied for improved bus service. The existing route includes six trips on weekdays, with reduced service on weekends.

Mike BeLong, the principal of the high school, said he was pleased with the outcome and thanked councillors who voted for the motion. He said students have felt disconnected from the school because they can't stay after-hours to participate in extracurricular activities.

Moncton High School principal Mike Belong says he's pleased to hear transit service will be extended to the school next year. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"If you can't stay after school for extra help, if you can't stay to watch your friends play, if you can't stay to practise because your parents can't pick you up … or you can't stay to play a game, how invested are you going to be in your school? You lose that spirit that's really integral," BeLong said.

The largest high school in the city, it is the only one not along a bus route.

Angela Allain, general manager of Codiac Transpo, told reporters the changes could be in place in the spring.

Councillors Crossman, Paulette Thériault, Greg Turner, Bryan Butler, Brian Hicks and Paul Pellerin voted in favour of the changes. Mayor Dawn Arnold and councillors Blair Lawrence, Charles Leger, Pierre Boudreau and Susan Edgett voted against.

Turner said he regularly hears from people who want transit service on holidays to get to community events on those days. He said there are newcomers to the area who don't own vehicle who rely on transit to get to work.

"I don't think it's a lot to ask for us to find a way to give service to people who deserve it," Turner said.

Several councillors argued Crossman's motion came too late in the budget process, despite the issue having been raised repeatedly over the years and the school's principal coming to city hall earlier this year to lobby for changes.

While Crossman's motion, moved Wednesday during budget deliberations, called for staff to bring forward options to pay for the service, there were no options presented Friday. Instead, a staff report lays out reasons to not move ahead with the motion.

The mayor said she would like the changes, but said the 2020 budget was developed with "discipline and responsibility" and there are always tradeoffs. She said the issue was one they could have used to leverage the province to implement property tax reform.

Don MacLellan, left, Moncton's general manager of community safety services, and Angela Allain, general manager of Codiac Transpo, say the money to fund the bus service will be found and it may begin in the spring. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Don MacLellan, the city's general manager of community safety services, said staff have indications the province may change legislation so transit facilities, like the Codiac Transpo depot, are exempt from property taxes. That could save the city up to $200,000 annually, which could have funded the changes.

MacLellan said staff looked at the transit budget but didn't find any spare money. A broader review of the 2020 budget came to the same conclusion, resulting in the recommendation not to make the change.

Marc Landry, the city manager, warned ahead of the vote staff would need to cut from other services to pay for the addition.

City council is expected to give its final approval to the 2020 budget on Dec. 2.