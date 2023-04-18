Moncton to study feasibility of convention-centre space downtown

Moncton is studying the feasibility of including convention-centre space in a private development downtown.

City council voted at a special meeting Thursday to award a contract worth $60,000 to CBRE Ltd. for the study. It will examine the possibility of including convention centre space in what the council motion calls the "Ashford Development."

The reference offers a suggestion of what might be planned by the Ashford Group. The company owns part of Moncton's downtown, south of Main Street, that's largely covered by surface parking lots the city wants redeveloped.

"This is us doing our due diligence to determine what the feasibility for a potential convention centre is as part of whatever development may occur here," Jocelyn Cohoon, the city's acting general manager of community services, told reporters.

The Ashford Group or affiliated companies own the properties in red and yellow in downtown Moncton. (Google Earth/CBC)

While a representative of Ashford indicated in February it might reveal its plans for a first phase this spring, so far nothing has been announced.

Jim Dixon, a principal with the company, said in an email Friday that the convention centre analysis is one of the reasons it has yet to complete the design of the first phase of its planned development.

Dixon said the company is working with the city to look at potential convention space and relocating the market.

The city's 2018 downtown plan has called for relocating the city-owned market from Westmorland Street to an area near Downing Street on land Ashford has owned since 2019.

Cohoon said the city believes there's a need for convention space.

"So this is a move to determine what the feasibility is for a convention centre in Moncton and bring back recommendations to city council on proper business development around it.

"What types of servicing could be done," she said, "how much something like this may cost in the future — all of the due diligence around a convention centre."

The report is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete and will be presented to council in the early fall, Cohoon said.

The Ashford Group owns a swath of downtown, including this parking lot west of Downing Street in Moncton. The study is expected to take 12 weeks. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Cohoon said the city wants to have an understanding of the feasibility before considering any "requests" for funding or to enter a partnership with a developer whose plans include some city-owned functions.

"We need to do our due diligence to have the information to make a proper decision as we go forward about convention space," Cohoon said.

The motion for the study was unanimously approved without any public debate by council.

Last fall, municipal, provincial and federal officials announced $36.3 million in infrastructure spending tied to the Ashford plans. The money will be used to build a new street, raise some streets to reduce flood risks, replace underground infrastructure and move or bury power lines.

Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the city, said relocating a combined sewer and starting to increase the height of Westmorland Street are expected to take place this year.