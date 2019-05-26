Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Moncton convenience store

The RCMP in New Brunswick are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed a Moncton convenience store.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Needs Convenience store on Mountain Road.

They say the woman left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

A police dog unit was called in and a perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located.

She's described as being in her 20s or early 30s, with a tall, skinny build. She was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with fur around the hood at the time of the robbery.

