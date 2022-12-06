10-storey mixed use building proposed at main Moncton intersection

Moncton council is considering plans for a 10-storey mixed use building at a major downtown intersection on land the city sold earlier this year.

The building with ground-floor commercial space, 162 residential units, and underground parking is proposed on vacant land on the northwest corner of Vaughan Harvey Boulevard and Main Street.

Bill Budd, the city's director of planning and development, said Monday the building would rise at the western edge of downtown along a former rail corridor.

"This is contributing to the downtown revitalization in this area," Budd said.

It would require rezoning several properties from residential to central business district.

The city sold a vacant parcel of land on the northwest corner of the intersection, shown in June, to the developer earlier this year. (Shane Magee/CBC)

City staff have recommended approving the rezoning.

"The subject proposed development will have a very positive impact on the streetscape and the downtown in general," a staff report to council states.

"It injects higher density residential close to amenities, close to employment areas, and close to public transit."

The proposal would see Atlantic Avenue run south to Main Street through what is now a small park.

The intersection would only allow right turns onto or from Main Street. A median along the four-lane section of Main Street would be extended.

The park would be relocated to an area along Vaughan Harvey Boulevard.

The plan is a revision of a concept shown earlier this year when council voted to sell a parcel of land to 717035 NB Inc. for the development. That earlier version had nine floors and 147 residential units.

Property records show the land was sold in early October for $128,000.

The company, co-owned by Chad Blakney and Brent Crawford, was selected after a request for proposals. It was the only submission.

The city sought proposals with a building permit value of at least $10 million, underground parking, at least six floors, residential and commercial space. The city also encouraged inclusion of affordable housing.

Budd said the developer plans to have about 10 per cent of the units considered affordable housing.

Blakney previously said the company would use a Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp. definition of affordable housing.

The site plan for the proposed building shows Atlantic Avenue extended to Main Street with only right in, right out turns allowed. (Architects 4/Submitted)

That uses 30 per cent of the median household renter income before taxes for the Moncton area, which Blakney said equates to rent of $1,142 per month.

Budd said the company also intends to use energy efficiency features and may install solar panels on the roof.

The plans will be reviewed by the city's planning advisory committee.

A public hearing on the rezoning request has been scheduled for Jan. 16.