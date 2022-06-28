At least five people are injured after a structure collapsed during construction on a Moncton nursing home on Monday.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about the incident at the Faubourg du Mascaret, a retirement complex on Morton Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said the injured construction workers were taken by ambulance for treatment.

"I don't know the condition of the injured," he said.

MacDonnell said the construction site was evacuated once police arrived on scene, and WorkSafeNB is investigating the incident.

The Faubourg du Mascaret is a complex for seniors owned and operated by Shannex. It includes a nursing home as well as units for independent living.

The building under construction will be additional independent housing for seniors.

Isabelle Landry, a spokesperson for Shannex, said a section of the floor collapsed into the residence under construction. She said at least five people were injured.

"We are working in close collaboration with WorkSafeNB and our contractors. Our thoughts are with the people affected," she said in a statement.

Morton Avenue is open after being briefly closed to traffic.