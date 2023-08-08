Moncton to consider requiring electric vehicle chargers in new developments, homes

Ryan Weagle had downsized into an apartment in Moncton's north end.

Six months in, the lease was up on his car.

Time to go electric, he thought.

Only one problem: his landlord wouldn't allow him to charge his car overnight or install an electric charger.

"I don't think he knew much about the technology, he was quite averse to the idea," Weagle said.

Weagle said it was a bit of a letdown, and he abandoned his plans for an electric vehicle, opting for a hybrid instead.

His challenge to own an electric vehicle as an apartment dweller comes as the City of Moncton is considering a requirement that all new homes and apartment buildings include chargers.

Apartment access pushes some toward EVs

The issue will be discussed when the city updates its municipal plan and zoning bylaws later this year.

A spokesperson for the city said it is expected that requirements for EV-ready charging facilities will be considered for both single family homes and apartment buildings.

While Weagle's situation kept him away from going electric, other renters have had more luck.

Christina Haldane and her partner bought a Moncton condo in 2018 and were swayed by the building's inclusion of electric vehicle chargers in the garage.

Christina Haldane decided to buy an electric vehicle after moving into a Moncton condo that was already equipped with home chargers. (Submitted by Christina Haldane)

She didn't even own an electric vehicle at the time, but knew it would come in handy down the line.

A few years later, she made the switch.

"I wouldn't have done the jump into owning an EV had there not been the infrastructure in my condo setup," Haldane said.

Christina Haldane's electric Ford Mach-E. She said she would not have gone electric without the building's charging infrastructure. (Submitted by Christina Haldane)

She said that about eight people in the building have now purchased electric vehicles and share the two chargers in the garage.

"I think it does remove a barrier for EV ownership. I think their approach has been really good from the start, and it certainly has encouraged owners in the building to get EVs," Haldane said.

'A barrier' to access

Weagle is in favour of seeing cities require new buildings to have chargers, because living in an apartment put a stop to his plans.

"It was absolutely a barrier for me. I am a proponent to see the large multi-unit buildings have that infrastructure available," he said.

Weagle said he'd done his research, finding that the electricity costs would be 85 cents a night for him to plug his car into an outlet. He believes that tenants, not landlords, should shoulder the cost for charging and offered to pay a higher rent to cover the cost.

He said there is a concern among electric vehicle owners in the region about a lack of public chargers, which is only compounded by summer tourism.

"And then to add to that, you've got people like myself that live in an apartment building that have no other way to charge their vehicle except using that public infrastructure," Weagle said.

He said people without access to home chargers put "a burden on the system," which can be alleviated by making more apartment buildings install chargers.

While he is content with his hybrid, he is still eyeing going all-electric someday, "and I think that will mean I'll have to cut ties with this property here and find one that would allow me to charge it up at home," Weagle said.