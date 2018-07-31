Moncton community not giving up on St. Patrick's Family Centre

St. Patrick's Family Centre closed in mid-July but some Moncton residents are not giving up on seeing it reopen, supporter Mélanie Côté told CBC News.

Côté is a member of the Friends of St. Pat's committee that met in the centre's parking lot Monday night to talk about its future.

"We want to save St. Pat's and evaluate actually if there is something we can do," she said. "So that was the goal to put people together to make people aware of the situation."

St. Patrick's Family Centre opened in 1964 and Côté said many in the community have a strong connection to the facility.

The Friends of St. Pat's committee was created after the centre's two remaining board members, citing dire financial numbers, made the decision to close the pool, gym and daycare earlier this month.

Brock Gallant, a spokesman for the board, said at the time that the centre's revenue from memberships, daycare and swimming lessons wasn't enough to cover its debt, pay its bills and address the aging building.

About 25 staff members were affected by the closure.

Mélanie Côté, who has been a member of St. Pat's for about 10 years, said she hopes the centre can reopen with new support. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Côté said the centre's members, the city and the province were unaware of the problems at St. Pat's prior to its closure.

Reevaluate the situation

The new group wants to help the two remaining board members get the centre back up and running.

An exit committee will be established to ensure all money paid to the centre for services not yet delivered will be returned. (Pierre Fournier/CBC) "We want to see if we can keep it alive."

Côté said funding will be needed to make it happen. A meeting was held Monday with Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, four city councillors, New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers, and a representative from the local MP's office.

Supporter Mélanie Côté explains how people are getting organized to try and save the community centre. 5:02

"The awareness is there so now we know there's a problem and there's a lot a of openings for funding."

Having a facility like St. Pat's that's equipped with a pool is important for the neighbourhood, said Côté.