To take the surprise out of Moncton rezonings, council calls for signs

Moncton is moving to require developers to post signs when seeking to rezone properties to boost awareness of what's proposed before it gets to city council for approval.

City staff outlined an updated policy during a committee of the whole meeting Monday. The change would require developers to pay to produce, install, maintain, and uninstall signs if rezoning or changing the municipal plan is proposed.

Projects that don't need a bylaw change wouldn't require a sign.

Coun. Charles Leger pushed for the signs after hearing complaints from residents who say plans in their backyards took them by surprise.

"It's a good thing for the city, good thing for citizens, good thing for the developer because then there are no surprises," Leger said.

Bill Budd, Moncton's director of urban planning, and Nicole Melanson, a city spokesperson, outlined a proposal to require signs alerting residents to proposed rezonings. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Bill Budd, the city's director of urban planning, told the committee meeting the city hasn't discussed the proposed policy with developers yet.

Staff initially said the policy could be in place by April 1, but that may be pushed back to allow more time to consult with developers about the change.

The signs would be on top of existing requirements for posting notices on the city website, in local newspapers and to addresses within 100 metres of the property.

The signs could be eight feet wide by four feet tall to allow people driving by to see them. A basic version would simply say the site is the subject of a proposed redevelopment and direct people to contact the city for more information.

A smaller version could be posted in the windows of buildings with more specific details in areas where larger signs aren't feasible.

Councillor says signs could ease process

Staff estimate the signs could cost between $275 and $750.

Leger said the signs, though an added cost, could make it easier for developers because people would be better informed about proposals in their neighbourhoods.

He said there have been times when a proposal appears to be going well early on.

"Then you arrive at city council and there's 25 people in the room," Leger said. "They all have their own story, but they become very agitated because they don't know what's going on."

A motion to implement the policy change passed unanimously. It still needs to be approved at a future city council meeting.