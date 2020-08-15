Moncton is implementing more restrictions after its request to residents to use less water appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

The city has closed all splash pads in the city, except the one in Centennial Park. It recycles the water it uses.

The East End and Centennial Park pools will also remain open for the same reason.

In a statement, the city said its water services team had hoped to see water usage fall by 25 per cent, but in the first 24 hours after the request it only fell by six per cent.

"Our crews will continue to monitor the situation and we continue to urge residents to do their part and conserve water," Nicole Melanson, a city spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.

The city first asked residents to conserve water on Wednesday over concerns that low water levels in the Tower Road reservoir posed a risk for blue-green algae blooms.

A bloom can create toxins that can be harmful to humans.

Hot and dry

A hot and dry summer has caused the water levels in the reservoir to fall, while at the same time causing water temperatures to rise.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said there's been a dramatic increase in the number of days above 30 C in the Maritimes this summer.

"The number of days compared to the 30-year average, is double, triple, or even more in some locations," said Snoddon.

He said Moncton has set a record for days above 30 C this year at 23. The 30-year average is five.

The city urges residents to conserve water by not washing vehicles, watering lawns or doing partial loads of laundry.

