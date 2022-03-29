How a multi-billion dollar plan envisions cutting Moncton emissions

More than two years after declaring a climate emergency, Moncton councillors gave tentative approval Monday to a multi-billion dollar plan seeking to slash emissions over the next 28 years.

Maurya Braun of Sustainability Solutions Group, a firm hired by the city to prepare the community energy and emissions plan, told councillors it would entail challenges.

"The financing may be challenging," Braun said. "Certainly the capacity, scale and speed of the change that's required is challenging, and it will require some fundamental changes in behaviour and culture that we're not used to as municipalities, and we're not used to as citizens."

The plan lays out 31 steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero levels by 2050. Net-zero means emitting no greenhouse gas or offsetting remaining emissions in an attempt to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The plan targets not just municipal emissions but those of the overall city from homes, businesses and transportation.

It calls for the city to implement new rules to ensure denser residential development, reorient the city toward electric vehicles, increase the use of renewable energy and retrofit buildings to make them more efficient.

Braun outlined the plan at a committee meeting Monday where councillors voted unanimously to approve it in principle. City staff were directed to further analyze its potential financial impacts and look at what steps the city can legally implement before the plan is further approved.

The plan estimates the cost could be about $4.7 billion to achieve the target by 2050. It suggests it would translate to a return of $7 billion over the same timeframe based on reduced energy and carbon tax costs.

Much of that includes spending by individuals, businesses and other levels of government.

Long-term costs uncertain

The municipal spending is expected to total $131.5 million and could require a tax rate increase, though city staff cautioned the full impact is not yet clear.

"Because these initiatives have not been fully developed, it is not yet possible to indicate the full breadth of their long-term financial implications," a staff report to council notes.

"However, the scope of the recommendations suggests that the cost of the various actions is substantial and will likely impact the long-term capital plan, future operating budgets, and both debt and tax levels required to achieve the plan objectives."

Among the 31 measures the plan calls for are rewriting municipal building standards to force denser, mixed use development and require new homes be built to net-zero emissions standards by 2030. The plan says about 55 per cent of emissions in the city are tied to powering, heating and cooling buildings.

It calls for tracking and then reducing the number of buildings heated by fossil fuels, aiming to cut the number of properties using fuel oil by 75 per cent as of 2035.

It includes a number of measures around renewable energy, including the launch of a rooftop solar program that would see 83 megawatts of capacity installed across the city by 2030 and ground-mounted panels overtop municipal parking lots.

With about 36 per cent of city emissions linked to transport and with businesses focused on trucking, Braun said Moncton could pilot a hydrogen freight fuelling station for long-haul trucks. The goal would be to have all non-municipal, commercial, medium and heavy-duty trucks electric or hydrogen fuel cell powered by 2035.

Other transportation-related steps include electrification of buses, installing more electric vehicle charging stations, offering free parking for those driving emissions-free vehicles and a tax for those driving fossil fuel powered vehicles of $160/tonne by 2025.

It calls for a greater emphasis on active transit, such as walking and biking, by making efforts to reduce bike theft, better cycling infrastructure and places where people can change after cycling.

Other steps in the plan call for planting thousands more trees, and protecting forest and wetland space in the city.

Braun said the city will need to press the province for increased powers to address some steps.

"A lot of what needs to be done is more than a city can do on its own, and there are barriers to municipalities getting this done," Braun said.

Coun. Dave Steeves asked Braun what "low-hanging fruit" Moncton could address first.

Braun said the city has already addressed many of those items in its previous plans, which led to reductions in emissions. The plan notes the city's emissions are projected to be about 30 per cent below 2002 levels and 13 per cent below 2016 levels by 2050 without any of the recommended changes.

However, Braun told Steeves that addressing active transit infrastructure and introducing new building standards will be among the most important in reaching the net-zero target.

The plan suggests implementing the steps would lead to creation of about 1,500 jobs mainly in the construction sector to retrofit properties.