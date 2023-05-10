Moncton seeks new city manager

Moncton is looking for a new city manager.

The city announced the departure of its top staff member in a news release on Wednesday.

The role, which reports directly to city council, oversees a staff of more than 700 and an operating budget of more than $189 million in New Brunswick's largest city.

"Marc Landry, who held the post of city manager from spring 2017, is moving on to pursue new opportunities," the release said.

It didn't elaborate on what those opportunities may be.

Landry was absent from public council meetings on Feb. 21, March 20, April 3, April 17 and May 1.

Earlier this month, when asked about whether Moncton was looking for a new city manager, spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said in an email that the city had "not received any more information since getting a note to say that he was on leave and I have not been given any other details."

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked Landry for his years with the city.

Coun. Monique LeBlanc said Wednesday that she worked with Landry for about a year and a half.

"He was a very pleasant person, always positive, I had a good relationship with him," she said. "He worked very, very hard for the city. So I wish him well for his next job."

Landry told CBC News in 2017 that taking on the top post in Moncton was a return to his roots. His salary was $198,500 per year at the time of his hiring.

Born in Moncton, he had returned after working as the city manager of Beaumont, Alta., in the Edmonton region for seven years.

He previously served more than five years as chief administrative officer in Bouctouche.

Marc Landry, Moncton's former city manager, speaks to city council during budget deliberations in 2019. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The news release Wednesday said Landry's role will be filled in the interim by Nick Robichaud, the city's general manager of legal and legislative services. Robichaud had been filling in for Landry at recent council meetings.

The news release says the city will begin an immediate search to replace the city manager.

Landry replaced Jacques Dubé, who resigned in 2016 and later became chief administrative officer of Halifax.