Moncton's biggest craft show returns after one-year hiatus because of pandemic

Anita LeBlanc is busy stocking her booth at the 34th annual Turner's Christmas at the Coliseum craft show in Moncton.

The show was cancelled last year — for the first time ever — because of COVID-19.

The Memramcook-based owner of Tita's Boutik says she's thrilled to be back this year.

"I couldn't wait to come back," LeBlanc said. "I mean, I had my stock from last year. I kind of only made half because I thought we weren't coming, so this year I only have three-quarters of my stuff done."

Anita LeBlanc, who runs Tita's Boutik, says she was disappointed there was no show last year and is thrilled to be back. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The craft show usually has close to 300 exhibitors selling arts, crafts, antiques and gourmet foods. Up to 20,000 shoppers would normally attend the three-day event, which starts Friday.

But this year is different, said show producer Joe Savoie.

After watched COVID-19 case numbers closely, he only decided in late October to go ahead with the show, which still carries the name of its founders, Greg and Claudette Turner.

Turner’s Christmas at the Coliseum craft show returns to Moncton. 2:48 Exhibitors are happy to be back at Moncton's largest craft show after one-year hiatus. 2:48

"You have to make a choice at one point, and we knew that the craft community has been suffering for two years, and it's been very hard on them — some are really finding it tough," Savoie said.

He said changes have been made to the floor plan to allow for more physical distancing. Masks must be worn, and proof of vaccination will be required.

Joe Savoie, the producer of Turner's Christmas at the Coliseum, says he waited until late October before deciding the craft show could go ahead this year. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

As a result, the show will be smaller, Savoie said.

"We have people that cannot or have not been vaccinated, we have people that don't do shows anymore. We have people that are very fearful and staying away from crowds in general."

He said he's checked with other craft shows in the region and found they were attracting up to 25 per cent fewer people.

"And we figured we'd be doing the same, and we're roughly about there."

Changes have been made to the floor plan to allow physical distancing at the show at the Moncton Coliseum. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Savoie said cancelling the show last year was a difficult decision.

"We didn't want to take the chance then," he said. "Again, there was no vaccines, there's a lot of things that are different 12 months ago, and we had done the right call because there was a large outbreak in Moncton and all over New Brunswick late November, and we looked at it and said we were really lucky that we made that call."

Savoie said there was a lot of uncertainty leading up to this year's show, and although it might be smaller than normal, many people wanted the event to return. He hopes it will be back to full size next year.

Peggy Meisner, who runs Christmas Dove Crafts, came from Halifax.

Peggy Meisner of Halifax, who runs Christmas Dove Crafts, says she hopes the fair makes visitors happy. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"It's great to be back," Meisner said. "I was watching the numbers in Moncton, and possibly a shutdown, and I was kind of watching every day, the news conferences, and it's, like, finally a go."

Meisner hopes the Moncton show, which runs Nov. 26, 27 and 28, puts people in the holiday spirit.

"It's great for the crafters, and it's great for the people who just want some happiness in their lives and some normalcy, and maybe the worst is behind us," she said.