Moncton chef makes top 4 in Bocuse d'Or selection

Moncton chef Gene Cormier says making it into the final four at the Canadian Bocuse d'Or selection was an experience he won't forget.

"We are really happy how everything came out in Toronto last week."

Cormier took part in the culinary competition that selects the chef who will compete in the Bocuse d'Or in 2021.

While he didn't win, he was the only Atlantic chef to make it that far in the selection process.

The Bocuse d'Or competition is an intense two-day cooking marathon in France that features 24 chefs from around the world.

Not just any chef can attend. They must go through a stringent national selection process and be willing to devote two years of training if they are chosen.

Cormier sent in his submission and did a few interviews with some top chefs in Canada.

"From there they make their selection so I was super excited to be selected."

Tourtière with a touch of home

As part of the competition on Feb. 26, the chefs had to make their version of a traditional tourtière, or meat pie, using duck.

"We had two hours to get it done."

Cormier said he developed a spice mix similar to one he found when working in the Middle East to use in the tourtière. Instead of the usual butter pastry, he used spring roll paper from Singapore.

Cormier does his final plating at Bocuse d’Or selection competition in Toronto. He finished in the final four and said he enjoyed the experience. (Euston Park Social/Facebook) "So just kind of putting in these different elements to tell the story of my flavour of my tourtière."

As a nod to home, Cormier said all the items that accompanied the meat pie were things he'd find in his grandmother's pantry. He used some pickled pearl onions and put them in mulled wine and made a gel with beets and cloves.

"So I took different flavours from around here, just trying to bring those flavours of connecting everything together."

Cormier says he's returned to Moncton after being overseas for some time and is working on opening a new restaurant, Euston Park Social. A version of the tourtière he made will be on the menu.

While Quebec chef Samuel Sirois won the selection competition, Cormier said being able to work with chefs of such a high calibre was a great networking experience.

"To meet these guys and exchange emails and stuff like that, it's been really great, really welcoming."