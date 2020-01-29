Moncton chef co-stars in upcoming food docu-series

A Moncton chef and cookbook author is about to hit the small screen in a new international food show.

Dennis Prescott is one of the stars of a Netflix series called Restaurants On The Edge, scheduled for release Feb. 28.

"I find myself in the craziest things I've ever done in my entire life on camera and I just jumped full on into it," Prescott said.

"Get ready to binge watch," he announced on Twitter.

The show is a dream come true for a former "struggling musician," who developed a "food obsession" while cooking his way through several books by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Prescott says he worked with restaurants in tourist destinations to make the most of local and delicious foods. (Dennis Prescott/Twitter)

Prescott has since built up a following of half a million people on social media, where he posts pictures of food and shares recipes.

"You might try to work towards things and you might have moon-shot kind of bucket-list things you want to do. You still don't think you're gonna be able to make a television show ... let alone for Netflix."

Prescott said he spent last year travelling to 23 different countries to film Restaurants On The Edge.

It features restaurants in some of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world.

"Often the food does not match the view," said the chef.

Jonna Brewer speaks with Moncton chef Dennis Prescott about his new Netflix series Restaurants on the Edge. 7:33

Prescott and his co-stars, California restaurateur Nick Liberato and Vancouver interior designer Karin Bohn, try to help those restaurants, by "tapping into what's local, available and delicious," and paying "homage to the food heritage" of the area.

A sample of the food pictures Prescott posts on social media: Crispy chicken thighs, broccolini and roasted dill spuds. (Dennis Prescott/Twitter)

Prescott said the show tells stories of people who are shifting the food system to be more sustainable and less wasteful. And working with a large network will allow those stories to reach people "in every corner of the world."

"People care what they're putting in their bodies. They want to know that they're feeding themselves and their families something that's delicious, but something they can be proud of and that's safe."

"That's a global story."

The series also reflects another unifying aspect of Prescott's food philosophy.

"This idea of people connecting at the table, community colliding at the table … it's a universal truth."

Prescott said he's spent a lot of time in Kenya, Ethiopia, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia. And in each of those places he's met people who love to spend time together at the table.

Prescott (left) and his co-stars, Karin Bohn, an interior designer, and Nick Liberato, a restaurateur. (Dennis Prescott/Twitter)

"And that should be highlighted because I think that what that does is it breaks down division. it brings us together at the table and you realize it's not your differences, it's your similarities that you share when you break bread with someone."

That's what restaurants and chefs do every day, he said.

"You create a moment for someone at the table and it's a memory. It goes beyond food. It's about the actual connection and the connectivity at the table."