Moncton business group calls for 'made-in-New Brunswick' carbon pricing

A key figure in Moncton's business community is calling for a "made-in-New Brunswick" carbon pricing scheme to bring down fuel prices and help businesses manage costs.

John Wishart, the CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, said the increase in gas prices, brought about by New Brunswick not coming up with its own carbon price, is hurting small businesses and making them uncompetitive with their Atlantic Canadian counterparts.

Wishart is concerned that with a new provincial Progressive Conservative government and an upcoming federal election, any middle-ground voices are being lost. Both sides should refocus, Wishart said Thursday.

"Let's call a bit of a timeout here," he said.

"Let's try to craft a made-in-New Brunswick carbon pricing plan that still meets the federal mandate but does it in a way that doesn't put us at a competitive disadvantage."

The previous government, under Liberal Brian Gallant, had a carbon pricing plan, but it was found insufficient by the federal government.

After the PCs were sworn in last fall, Premier Blaine Higgs said he would try to find a "Plan B," while at the same time joining three other provinces trying to get the federal government's carbon scheme struck down.

Higgs has also said he wouldn't try to make his carbon price plan meet federal guidelines, because he didn't think it was possible.

"I'm not suggesting that we'll comply because I'm not optimistic that we'll be able to," he said in November 2018.

The federally imposed carbon tax that went into effect Monday is higher than the gas price increases in other Atlantic provinces, which came up with their own carbon pricing plans by the federal deadline.

The tax puts New Brunswick companies at a disadvantage, Wishart said, and higher shipping costs will have to be either absorbed by the companies or passed on to consumers.

Suggests looking to other provinces

"If you're living in Nova Scotia, or P.E.I. or Newfoundland, where you know gas prices only went up between a half a cent to a cent per litre versus close to five cents here in New Brunswick — when you multiply that by the amount of product that's moved, there is an impact," said Wishart.

He said the province should be looking at its neighbours to find a good carbon pricing fit.

"Nova Scotia has done a cap and trade system," said Wishart.

"P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador have decided to offset what would have been a similar-size gas increase with a reduction on gas taxes on their side … so maybe some combination of that is at play."