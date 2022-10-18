Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Cat rescue groups, 'overwhelmed' with feline strays, pleased Moncton changing animal bylaw

Moncton has approved a new animal control bylaw that includes cats after animal rescue groups voiced concerns about an earlier version focused on dogs.

People for Animal Wellbeing said the change would have major implications for non-profit animal rescue

Moncton council approved a new animal control bylaw that covers cats after rescue groups raised concerns with an earlier version that focused on dogs. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Moncton has approved a new animal control bylaw that includes cats after animal rescue groups voiced concerns about an earlier version that was focused on dogs.

"We just wanted to say thank you," Amber MacDonald with the Moncton chapter of CARMA, Cat Rescue Maritimes, told councillors Monday.

"We really appreciate you listening to us."

Moncton staff presented a new version of the animal control bylaw to council earlier this year that changed most references from animals to dogs. 

It prompted several groups like the People for Animal Wellbeing, previously called the Moncton SPCA, to say the change would have major implications for non-profit animal rescue organizations.

A light brown tabby kitten looks at the camera. It's sitting comfortably on a cat bed.
A cat unclaimed after 96 hours can be spayed or neutered at the owner's expense, according to a new animal control bylaw. (Submitted by People for Animal Wellbeing)

They worried the bylaw would shift animal control work from the city to non-profits.

MacDonald previously told CBC that the six rescue groups in the Moncton area were already over capacity. 

MacDonald had said the groups were overwhelmed with the number of cats and kittens in their care and worried what the first proposed bylaw change would mean for them. 

Updated version approved by council

After groups voiced those concerns at a September council meeting, the city met with four groups and presented a revised version to council Monday. 

Conrad Landry, the city's fire chief and director of community safety services, told council the latest version reverts to using the word animal where appropriate. 

"If an animal barks, it's a dog, so we left dog there," Landry said. 

The bylaw adds a requirement to microchip any animal that is seized or found.

A cat unclaimed after 96 hours can be spayed or neutered at the owner's expense.

Landry said that's meant to address the rescue group concerns about an overpopulation of cats. 

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of second and third reading of the bylaw Monday. 

