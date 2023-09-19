N.B. cities weigh bid to host 2029 Canada Summer Games

Saint John and Moncton both say they are exploring a bid to host the 2029 Canada Summer Games.

New Brunswick has been selected to host the national multi-sport event expected to involve more than 4,000 athletes, coaches and officials.

Earlier this year, the provincial government issued a news release saying it is asking Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton to consider a bid.

The potential for Moncton to hold the games came up several times during a council meeting Monday as councillors discussed a report recommending a new aquatics centre in the city within a decade.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Crossman asked whether the city is considering bidding.

"We've been advised by the province that they will be opening their bid process shortly," Jocelyn Cohoon, Moncton's general manager of community services told council Monday.

"So we are in discussions with them and following their procedures in terms of a bid for 2029."

Cohoon said the city is looking at what the games would need compared to the sports venues the city could offer.

Lisa Caissie, Saint John's director of external relations, said in an email Tuesday that the city is also exploring logistics and details around what a potential bid could look like.

A spokesperson for Fredericton did not answer whether the city is considering a bid.

The bid process is scheduled to open this fall and examine whether a potential host city has access to a large group of volunteers, venues that meet national standards, and adequate accommodations for participants and spectators.

A news release from the province says the games could bring 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to the province.

A decision on which city will host is expected to be made in 2025.

New Brunswick previously hosted the 1985 Canada Summer Games in Saint John and the 2003 Winter Games in Bathurst and Campbellton.

The next summer games are scheduled to take place in 2025 in St. John's.