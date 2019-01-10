Feds sue Moncton alleging negligence after postal worker's slip on icy street

The federal government is suing the City of Moncton alleging it failed to keep a street clear of ice two years ago, leading to a Canada Post worker's injuries when she fell.

The Attorney General of Canada filed the claim last month at the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton.

Moncton has yet to file a statement of defence in the case and the claims have not been proven in court.

The two-page statement of claim says letter carrier Sherry Bainbridge was walking her route the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2017, on Burbank Court. The street is a short residential cul-de-sac near Mapleton Plaza.

The lawsuit alleges Bainbridge slipped on the street "covered in layers of ice" despite wearing winter boots, gripper soles and walking with caution.

Alleges city was negligent

The lawsuit states Bainbridge's injuries — unspecified in the court document — left her "unable to perform services on behalf of Canada Post Corporation, resulting in a loss to Her Majesty the Queen."

Bainbridge received compensation for her injuries through the Government Employees Compensation Act. Under the act, the government takes on the ability to seek compensation for the injuries.

It alleges her fall was caused by city negligence.

It claims the city failed to take reasonable measures to keep the street clear of ice for the safety of pedestrians, failed to properly monitor the condition of the street, failed to take any action when it was apparent the ice on the street was a hazard and failed to post any warning signs about the condition of the street.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified special damages, general damages, pre-judgment interest, costs of the case and further payment the judge decides.

The letter carrier was walking away from one home near the end of Burbank Court when she fell on ice, according to the lawsuit. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Isabelle LeBlanc, the city's director of communications, said the city wouldn't comment about the ongoing case.

"The City of Moncton considers citizen safety a top priority," LeBlanc stated in an email.

She stated the city has a snow-clearing plan adopted by city council yearly.

"In addition to our efforts to ensure public safety on our roads and sidewalks, it is everyone's responsibility to use caution when walking or driving in winter conditions," LeBlanc stated. "Throughout the season, public communications is often issued advising the public that walking and driving may be a challenge and that caution is highly advised."

Bainbridge declined an interview Wednesday.