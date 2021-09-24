Moncton to add fencing after efforts to keep geese from trails show mixed results

Moncton plans to continue using flashing lights it hoped would deter Canada geese from using and nesting around popular walking trails in the city's west end.

The birds led to complaints about the amount of droppings left on the trails around Jones Lake and around a waterway in nearby Centennial Park.

The city opted to install fencing around a section of Jones Lake near Main Street and purchase floating lights that flash at night.

They were meant to keep the geese awake at night and encourage them to move elsewhere.

Dan Hicks, Moncton's director of parks operations, says there have been mixed results with the city's attempts to address geese around Centennial Park and Jones Lake. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Dan Hicks, the city's director of parks, said the efforts showed "mixed results" this year.

"I put a checkmark beside success for Jones Lake so far, although every year, you know, things may change, but what we've seen there has worked reasonably well," Hicks said in an interview.

"As far as Jones Centennial Park, though, we still have more work to do and we'll continue to research best practices."

Deputy Mayor Charles Leger, who represents the west end area, said he heard from residents about how much cleaner the trail around Jones Lake is compared to previous years.

Solar powered lights were added in the water around the island at Centennial Park along with fencing on the island. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The city hoped that by fencing off an island in Centennial Park, the geese wouldn't nest there. However, three nests were observed and eggs hatched. The fencing was adjusted so goslings could access the water.

Hicks said staff noticed that geese would sometimes still be right beside the lights and it didn't seem to faze them. At other times, there would be none around.

Next year, Hicks said, the city will try adding more fencing along the shoreline of the waterway in Centennial Park, not just on the island.

He said the city didn't receive any complaints from the public about the flashing lights and they will continue to be used.

None of the steps were meant to eliminate the geese and the droppings they leave behind but to try to get them to relocate.

"The goal isn't to chase geese away or have them disappear out of our lives," Hicks said. "Our goal is to find a way that we can both interact in the community in a way that works for both humans and the wildlife."