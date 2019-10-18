Moncton man discovers bullet holes in car

RCMP in Moncton are searching for leads after a man found bullet holes in his car Thursday morning.

The man told police he believes the damage to his car, which was on Anne Street, happened during the night.

"He was under the impression that he heard something last night," Sgt. Dan Poirier said. "He wasn't exactly sure what it was."

RCMP ask that anyone with information about the incident call them or Crime Stoppers.

