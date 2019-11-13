Moncton proposes balanced 2020 budget with no tax increase

The City of Moncton has proposed a balanced 2020 budget with no tax increases but with a slight increase for water and sewer rates.

City councillors are spending Wednesday and Thursday holding public meetings going through the details of the proposed $161.8 million operations budget and $60.3 million capital budget.

Under the proposed budget, the tax rate would remain at $1.6497 per $100 of assessed property value. The 538-page budget says the average customer would pay $1,066 for water and sewer service in a year, up from $1,058 in 2019.

The budget also includes fee increases for building permits, admission to the Magnetic Hill Zoo.

"We haven't had to go into service areas and make cuts as we have in previous years," Jacques Doucet, Moncton's chief financial officer, said as city staff outlined the basics of the budget.

The budget includes a projected deficit in future years, assuming no change in the city's tax rate. (City of Moncton)

One of the biggest cost increases in the budget is for the Codiac Regional RCMP. Moncton will spend $1.6 million more in 2020. The force has budgeted to add more officers next year with up to 14 more by 2022.

The city's operating budget includes wages and benefits for 669 staff in 2020, insurance, taxes and other costs. The capital budget pays for things like roads, water and sewer lines and repairing city buildings.

The city proposes pushing back some capital spending and counts on provincial contributions for a number of projects. For example, a culvert on Michael's Creek estimated to cost $5 million would depend on $3 million from the province.

"Those items concern me," Coun. Brian Hicks said, adding that New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has talked about reducing provincial spending.

"If they're not receptive, that really changes things," Hicks said. "We really need to find a way to put pressure on the provincial government, or we need to change our capital budget drastically."

Zoo plans 'substantially' more expensive

The city's plans to expand the Magnetic Hill Zoo are estimated to be "substantially" more expensive than anticipated. The zoo planned to build an African village and safari area. The 2020 budget includes funds for design work. A table in the budget shows the three contemplated phases, which would be built over five years, could cost $17 million.

Gregg Houser, the city's deputy treasurer, told council that they will need to secure funding from other levels of government to move ahead with the plans.

The budget includes funding for new emergency generators at two fire halls, which would ensure all stations have backup power, and the Codiac Transpo depot. During a power outage this year, bus service was halted because a fuel station at the depot didn't have power.