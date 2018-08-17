11-year-old boy from Moncton missing for 4 days

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help finding an 11-year-old Moncton boy who has been missing for four days.

Chase Prosser was last seen on Monday near Wheeler Boulevard and Moncton Avenue and was reported missing to the RCMP on Wednesday, Const. Simon Boucher said in a news release Friday.

Police have followed up on several leads, attempting to locating the boy, but have so far been unsuccessful, said Boucher.

Chase is described as being about five feet tall and 86 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.