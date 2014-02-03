Judge orders Moncton booters to stop

A judge says there's "ample evidence" PSI Parking Solutions violated Moncton's booting bylaw and on Tuesday ordered the company and those who ran it to stop the practice.

The city filed an application in January naming PSI Parking Solutions and the company's former partners, Dale Dixon and Greg Kennedy.

They booted vehicles in several downtown lots without a licence required by the city under a bylaw passed last year.

The bylaw limits the fee to remove the vehicle immobilization device to $45, but those booted were charged $180 or more.

The city filed affidavits in support of its application from 14 people who reported being improperly booted.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette called the evidence filed by the city "clear and compelling" after a brief court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

"One would conclude that there has been numerous violations of the bylaw and without the court order, the respondents would continue to operate the vehicle immobilization business within the City of Moncton in contravention of the bylaw," Ouellette said.

"It is in the interest of justice that this order be granted," the judge said.

Ouellette also ordered Parking Solutions, Dixon and Kennedy to pay the city $3,000 in costs for bringing the case to court.

A vehicle gets booted in Moncton in February, after the city filed its court application to have the process halted. (René Benoit)

Parking Solutions, Kennedy and Dixon didn't file a response to the city's application after they were served with the documents. Neither man was in court for the hearing.

An email to a company account was not returned Tuesday. A phone number for Dixon has been disconnected.

Parking Solutions was a partnership formed in 2008 between Kennedy and Dixon. In 2016, Parking Solutions told CBC News it monitored 14 private lots in the city and pledged to fight any bylaw limiting booting.

Corporate records indicate the partnership was dissolved by Kennedy on Oct. 24, 2018.

City received 36 complaints

Kennedy said in January that he no longer was involved in the operation following the dissolution of the partnership.

The city had received 36 complaints since September about people being improperly booted.

It's not clear if booting has occurred recently. Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said the last report was received Feb. 11.

Darren Blois, a Moncton lawyer booted by PSI Parking Solutions last November, says he's pleased the judge granted the order. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Darren Blois, a Moncton lawyer booted after improperly parking in a private space last November, was in court for the hearing.

"I'm happy about it," he said on the courthouse steps after the order was granted.]

"If there hadn't been an order, anybody could've come back and set up another booting business, or this business could've come back."

Amanda MacNeil, the city's director of bylaw enforcement, said the city is pleased the judge granted the order.

Amanda MacNeil, Moncton's director of bylaw enforcement, called the improper booting in the city over several months 'a very unfortunate situation.'

"It was a very unfortunate situation that occurred for a few months within the city, but I do believe that the bylaw is solid and that due process was followed," she said.

Blois has filed a lawsuit in small claims court seeking more than $2,600, which includes the $180 he paid in cash to have the boot removed.

He's also representing two other people who have filed similar cases in small claims court.