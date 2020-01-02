RCMP investigate man's suspicious death outside Moncton apartment building

Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man whose body was discovered outside a central Moncton apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on Essex Street around 3 p.m., according to a news release issued by New Brunswick RCMP.

The man's body was found on steps leading to one of the apartment units in the blue two-storey building on Essex Street.

The body wasn't removed from the scene until about 11 a.m. Friday.

A backpack was visible Thursday amid a large amount of blood on the steps near the body, which was covered by a white sheet.

Police said investigators have been able to identify the individual as being from Ontario.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu says why the man from Ontario was in New Brunswick is part of the investigation. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said why he was in New Brunswick and whether he lived in the apartment are questions for the investigation. She said an autopsy will be carried out Saturday to confirm the cause of death.

Beaulieu said police want anyone who saw anything on Essex around 3 p.m. Thursday to contact them.

By 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a section of Essex between Dominion and High streets had been taped off.

Police took photos and video of the scene along Essex Street on Thursday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

An ambulance, multiple investigators, forensics and a canine team were at the scene. Police questioned some individuals and canvassed the area. Several neighbours were interviewed by investigators in plainclothes.

Investigators with the major crime unit were canvassing the neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues. A small tent and tarps had been set up to protect the scene.

Shortly after the man's body was removed, the Moncton fire department flew a drone over the scene.

Charlie Farrell, who works at Saint Augustine's Catholic Church, a block north of the apartment building, said some parishioners in the neighbourhood have become more fearful. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Charlie Farrell works at Saint Augustine's Catholic Church, a block north of the apartment building.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday he looked out the back window of the rectory and saw an ambulance and the heavy police presence down the block.

Farrell said some people in the parish don't answer their doors after 4 p.m.

"It's becoming a rough neighbourhood," he said.

Charles Loubert lives in the apartment building where the body was found Thursday. He says he didn't know who the person who died. (Radio-Canada)

Charles Loubert recently moved to an apartment in the building where the body was found.

"We don't know who it was, nobody knows who it was," Loubert said.

He said there are problems, including drugs and homelessness, in the neighbourhood.

"We never expected to see something like this," he said.