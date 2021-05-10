40-year-old woman's body discovered in Moncton
The body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered in Moncton on Monday morning.
Police still investigating but believe there is no danger to the public
The body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered in Moncton on Monday morning.
Sgt. Andre Mazerolle of the Codiac RCMP said the woman had suffered serious injuries.
Her body was found shortly before 6 a.m. on Wheeler Boulevard near the University Avenue exit.
Traffic was blocked until just before 11:30 a.m.
"Police believe it's an isolated incident and there's no threat to the general public," he said.
Mazerolle said police are investigating, and no other information was available.