Worldwide cycling enthusiast brings new spin to Moncton biking co-operative

When Aurélia Sorribes de Wismes arrived in Moncton late last year, she knew she was in the right spot.

"I came during a snowstorm, and when I came at Moncton, we have all the Christmas lights, and it was very welcoming and it was like 'Oh, all for me? Thank you so much!'," she said with a laugh.

Sorribes de Wismes is an environmental engineer and has worked for companies in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Quebec over the last 10 years. She's now switching gears to take over as the new executive director of La Bikery Co-operative in downtown Moncton.

The co-operative is a non-profit community bicycle centre that provides workshop space for bicycle maintenance and repair. The organization also holds workshops and rents out bikes.

Aurélia Sorribes de Wismes has biked all over the world, including Amsterdam. (Submitted/Aurélia Sorribes de Wismes)

"Everyone can come at La Bikery and learn how to repair bikes," she said. "It helps ourselves to feel autonomous and to have control in a moment where everything is a bit out of control, you know?"

Biking has become popular during the pandemic, and Sorribes de Wismes thinks she knows why.

"At the moment we are all stuck at home. We are being disconnected with the body and with nature and I think to do cycling, it really helps people to find mental health also."

Cyclist who's been all around the world brings her skills to Moncton CBC News New Brunswick 1:54 Environmental engineer Aurélia Sorribes de Wismes is taking over as the executive director of La Bikery Co-operative. 1:54

Sorribes de Wismes has cycled all over the world, and wants to promote the idea of a circular economy, aimed at eliminating waste with the continual use of resources. She is planning some workshops on the subject.

Sorribes de Wismes is originally from Brittany in France, where there is a maritime culture similar to what she's found in Moncton. She also likes the fact that there are many cultural events in English and in French.

La Bikery provides space for people to repair their bikes. It also holds workshops, and and offers bike rentals. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"I feel also very thankful as an immigrant and as a woman alone during a pandemic to be so well welcomed at Moncton," she said.

Sorribes de Wismes said many people are looking for a community connection, something she thinks her new home provides.

"I think Moncton is a very surprising city, because in fact it's the right size of a city. You can really feel that you are a part of the community and at the same time you can dream big, so I think it's the perfect combination. It's maybe what more and more people are looking for," she said.

Aurélia Sorribes de Wismes has many different workshops and events planned for the summer. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The grand opening of La Bikery Co-operative for the season is May 7, and Sorribes de Wismes said there are many exciting events planned for the summer, including mixing cycling with movies, yoga and even art.

"It's very important for the sweet mobility, as I like to say it, and also to be inclusive because a bike is affordable for everyone," she said.

Sorribes de Wismes said she's been busy in her new position, and even though she gets homesick from time to time, she's been able to find excellent croissants and wonderful friends in her new home.