Moncton plans to install first on-street separated bike lanes this summer

Moncton is planning to install its first separated on-street bike lanes on two streets this summer.

If approved by council, bollards or movable concrete curbs would separate cyclists from traffic along Vaughan Harvey Boulevard between St. George and Main streets, and on Killam Drive between Ayer Avenue and the roundabout.

René Legacy, Moncton's director of engineering, said the streets were selected because the city plans to pave both this year.

The work represents the initial implementation of the active transit plan approved by council last year that calls for adding bike lanes in various areas over the next 15 years.

Michael Roy, director of advocacy and education with the Active Transportation Coalition of Moncton, says it's welcome news.

"Many members of our coalition believe that to be one of the most dangerous corridors for active transportation in the city of Moncton," Roy said of Vaughan Harvey, where drivers often go faster than the 50 km/h limit.

Michael Roy shown last fall near where a cyclist was killed on Connaught Street in Moncton. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

Neither Vaughan Harvey nor Killam have on-street parking. They already have painted bike lanes, but the active transit plan calls for separated bike lanes on both.

The plan was approved last spring and calls for adding several types of infrastructure, from a painted line separating traffic and cyclists, to new physically separated lanes in various parts of the city, along with suggested time frames to add them.

Legacy said the city would use some of the $1 million budgeted this year to implement the plan's recommendations.

Design work for the bike lanes is still underway, and cost estimates aren't yet available, Legacy said.

Moncton's active transit plan includes recommendations for new infrastructure across the city. Red dots mark crossing improvements. Brown dashes mark proposed physically separated bike lanes, orange dashes mark neighbhourhood bikeways, blue dashes show painted bike lanes, lime green shows new paths, red dashes show separated grade crossings and pink show conceptual routes. (City of Moncton)

Legacy said the plan is to bundle the work in with street paving. Contracts for that work have yet to go to market and will require council approval.

He said it's not yet clear if the city will plow the bike lanes in the winter, but the bollards or curbs would be removable to allow snow clearing.

Roy said the group would want the lanes to be maintained year-round.

Roy said he was encouraged to see active transit — and the planned bike lanes — referenced as part of a city staff report on a recent rezoning, saying it's an important aspect for council to consider when making development decisions.

"I want to recognize that that is a major step forward in the big scheme of things from where we were even a year ago," Roy said.