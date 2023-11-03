Crews remove Moncton's new bike lane safety posts for winter

After an early snowfall, the first season for Moncton's new marked bike lanes is ending, with city crews uprooting the bollards — the post-shaped physical barriers that separate cyclists from traffic.

During the most recent biking season, three different kinds of products acted as separators along Vaughan Harvey Boulevard between St. George and Main streets, and on Killam Drive between Ayer Avenue and the roundabout.

City of Moncton crews had to only unscrew the white bollards. For the green ones, crews unscrewed them, filled the holes with glue, covered them with a cap and then topped the caps with more glue.

The third kind —concrete blocks holding the bollards in place — will be lifted out.

Leslie Tse, Moncton's active transportation co-ordinator said, "We're testing out some different products to see which ones are more durable, which ones are more visible and the easiness to remove and install as well."

"We plan to put them back but there may be some changes in the type of product that is there."

The city will consult its public works crews about their experiences installing and removing the barriers and "there might be some modifications" next spring, Tse said.

Feedback from residents

She called it a "completely new system for Moncton," adding that the city has had a lot of comments, both positive and negative.

"From the cycling perspective ... people are feeling more comfortable to use [the bike lanes], on the opposite side, drivers are not necessarily used to seeing these products set up on streets in Moncton, so it takes a while to get used to them."

She said the city has received questions from Moncton residents via social media and other means about how to pull over for emergency vehicles and what happens with snow clearing.

According to her, "the negative outweighs the positive" in the comments section, since the concept is new to many drivers, but the concept has gained appreciation by cyclists.

Tse said the city tested concrete blocks on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard as the two-lane road is considered to be more spacious, similarly the bollards on Killam were spaced in a way that people can pull over between them.

She said the city is counting traffic on several streets to assess the project's success.

"There will be evaluation to see how successful these are ... if we can see an increase in cycling counts on these roads."

She said the goal of the project is to make the roads safer to share, and the bollards are not meant to protect the cyclists, but to give both them and motorists enough space on the roads.

The bollards will "bend over" if someone slams into them, they are just "a visual cue," for everyone to share a space in a safer manner.

"I know it takes a while to get used to because they're completely new in Moncton, but they are in cities across North America, they're in different places across the world," she said.

The delineators on Killam Drive were placed on a stretch approximately 620 metres long, and about 47 bollards stretched 520 metres on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard, said Tse in an email to CBC.