Moncton-based Organigram cuts 220 from workforce

Moncton-based cannabis producer Organigram Inc. has cut 220 of its workers, most of whom were temporarily laid off earlier.

The company said Friday that it's reducing its workforce by 25 per cent to cope with COVID-19 and "the continuing evolution of the Canadian cannabis industry."

A small number of the 220 people let go were not on temporary layoff, a release from Organigram said.

This leaves the company with 433 active employees working out of the company's indoor production plant in Moncton.

On April 6, the company announced it would temporarily lay off 45 per cent of its workforce.

Organigram now has a total workforce of 609 employees, including workers outside Moncton and 84 employees still on temporary layoff. The news release said those employees "may be recalled if and when needed."

"These decisions are never easy to make," Organigram CEO Greg Engel was quoted saying in the release.

"We are incredibly grateful for the commitment that our affected employees have made in helping build the company that Organigram is today."

The release said the company can still meet demand with the reduced workforce.

Organigram produces indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada.