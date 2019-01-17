Police have shut down a street in a Moncton neighbourhood where a man has barricaded himself in a home in the Evergreen area.

Codiac RCMP have surrounded the home on Sable Court and are attempting to make contact with the man, said Const. Isabelle Beaulieu.

Homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated and several people have been bused to a nearby centre as a precaution, said Beaulieu.

Due to a police operation, sections of Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court in Moncton are blocked. As a precaution, the public is asked to avoid the area. —@RCMPNB

The call came in around noon on Sunday.

The man is by himself and Beaulieu did not confirm if he is armed. The police are asking the public to avoid the area as a precaution.