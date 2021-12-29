Moncton extends bailout for firm running Avenir Centre

Moncton is offering financial assistance to the firm running the city's Avenir Centre arena for a third year because of pandemic cancellations and reduced attendance.

City council voted 8-2 to amend the contract with ASM Global without any debate Tuesday. Councillors Shawn Crossman and Daniel Bourgeois voted against the motion. Mayor Dawn Arnold was absent.

The amendment allows the company to defer a payment of $364,000 that had been required this year to sometime in the future.

It also allows the company to receive up to $600,000 from the city in the form of a repayable loan.

Gregg Houser, Moncton's deputy treasurer, told councillors the repayable loan won't be provided upfront. Instead, he said, city staff will review the company's finances regularly to determine what amount should be provided.

"Funding is only advanced as required after review of their cash flows," Houser said.

Pandemic restrictions led to reduced attendance, such as this March 2021 Moncton Wildcats game, or outright cancellations at the Avenir Centre. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Houser said that when pandemic restrictions were imposed and led to reduced capacity or outright cancellations, the company cut costs.

He said that included laying off part-time or non-essential staff, removing the ice surface, shut down non-essential equipment and sought federal emergency wage subsidies. The cuts saved $1.4 million, Houser said.

Despite that, a staff report to city council says the company sought further help from the city.

"Even with these efforts and savings, the mandates and restrictions implemented by governments has caused significant lost revenue from event cancellations that has resulted in limiting cash flow to cover existing operating expenses," the report says.

After the vote, Deputy Mayor Charles Léger complimented the lineup of concerts and other events planned at the arena this year.

"Let's hope that things begin to turn and we do want to thank them for hanging in there like everyone else," Léger said.

The vote extends a bailout approved by the previous council in a 7-4 vote in 2020. That two-year arrangement allowed the company to defer contractually required payments of more than $700,000 and borrow up to $825,000 from the city.

Under that arrangement, the company would need to repay the loan with interest over 13 to 15 years, though anything not repaid by the end of the 20-year contract with the company would be forgiven.

ASM Global, previously SMG Canada, has run the 8,800-seat downtown arena since it opened in 2018.

ASM Global's website says it operates more than 300 venues across five continents, including the Barclays Center in New York City and Los Angeles Convention Center.

There was no word Tuesday whether the Moncton Magic, shown during a 2020 game, would return to the Avenir Centre. (Shane Magee/CBC)

ASM handles the day-to-day operations of the Avenir Centre and contracts with major tenants such as the Moncton Wildcats hockey team.

There was no indication Tuesday whether the Moncton Magic basketball team would be returning to the arena.

The team, the second major tenant, announced last summer it was leaving the National Basketball League of Canada.