Man charged with attempted murder after Moncton incident

A 26-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm after an incident near Mountain Road and Oakville Avenue on Wednesday morning, Codiac RCMP say.

The man was arrested when police were investigating how another man turned up injured at a gas station in the area. The injured man was taken to hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Soon after, a man and a woman were arrested at a home on Oakland Avenue, and the man was charged Thursday with three offences. He was remanded in custody.

In addition to attempted murder, he faces a charge of unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a court order.

The 25-year-old woman who was arrested with him was remanded on an unrelated charge.

Other details about what happened Wednesday were not available.