Ashes found with aunt's picture in thrift store a puzzle to family

Relatives of Phyllis Clunie are scratching their heads trying to figure out how a picture of the dead woman ended up for sale at Value Village in Moncton — and trying to find out whose ashes Clunie stored inside the picture frame.

Emily Allain purchased the Victorian-style plastic frame from the thrift store a year ago and decided to keep the black and white photo of the stranger on display in her living room.

Last weekend, the photo was knocked over while she was decorating for Christmas. Allain was shocked to find ashes inside the frame.

Allain spoke to CBC News about the discovery the next day, and by Monday morning family members of Phyllis Clunie, the woman in the frame, had seen the article.

Allain discovered a plastic bag with ashes inside the frame when the picture was knocked over. (Emily Allain)

"I did a double take because you know you just don't expect to see a story like that from your own family," said Mindy Charlton of Summerside, P.E.I.

Charlton said Clunie was her aunt, who died in 1995.

But Charlton remembers the picture frame on Clunie's bedroom dresser.

The biggest mystery to Charlton and her relatives is whose ashes are inside the picture frame.

"We had heard she had a baby, and it died — it didn't make it," said Charlton. "So it was the only thing we could presume when we just assumed it was ashes.

Now she and her family have had a few days to reflect and think about the mystery.

"We just don't know what's in that bag. We don't know if it's ashes of someone or if it's just something from a trip she took."

A generation of secrets

Charlton said her aunt Phyllis was from a generation that didn't talk about their personal lives and often kept secrets and feelings to themselves, so it's hard for her and the family to know what to think of the discovery.

"When you reflect on it, it was like — why didn't she make special arrangements for this? If it is what you know we're assuming it is," Charlton said about the possibility the ashes were Clunie's baby.

Emily Allain's fiancé, Brian Barrieau, said he was surprised at how fast the connection was made with the family.

And he and Allain plan to hold onto the picture and ashes until someone from Clunie's family can collect them.

"We gave her a home for a year, rather than sitting on a shelf in a store," Barrieau said about the whole situation.

Clunie was from Montreal, but late in her life she moved to Moncton to be closer to her brother. She was married but her husband died at a young age.

Charlton said the family doesn't think the ashes are Clunie's husband's.

Family members are still processing the discovery but intend to get the ashes from Allain and Barrieau. What they'll do with them is yet to be determined.

Phyllis Clunie is buried in Montreal, so Charlton said one possibility is to get the ashes to Clunie's gravesite.