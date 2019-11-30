Moncton apartment building fire under investigation

An early morning fire at a 16-unit apartment building on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton is under investigation.

Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont said the Moncton Fire Department responded to a call of a balcony fire shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday. He said when fire crews arrived, there were three balconies engulfed in flames.

"There were no injures," Dollemont said. "There were about 12 people who got out of the building safely."

Dollemont said the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished but he said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The three-storey building suffered extensive damage and the power was cut to the building.

The Canadian Red Cross assisted 14 people with emergency lodging and food. Others are staying with family and friends.