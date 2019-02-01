Man charged with assault causing bodily harm after Moncton 'altercation'

A Memramcook man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an "altercation" in Moncton on Wednesday that sent three people to hospital, police say.

The 31-year-old appeared in provincial court on Friday and will remain in police custody until his bail hearing Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m., according to Codiac RCMP.

Two men have been released from hospital, including one who was taken into custody, and the third remains in hospital. Police are still searching for a fourth man, who fled the scene.

Codiac RCMP responded to a call from a home on Whitney Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"When police arrived, they found three men in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street who had been injured," a RCMP statement said.

"A fourth man was seen running from the scene."

A house in Moncton was taped off after the incident. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The police presence remained overnight, and a home in the area had been taped off.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to contact Codiac RCMP.