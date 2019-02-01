Skip to Main Content
Man charged with assault causing bodily harm after Moncton 'altercation'

A Memramcook man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an “altercation” in Moncton on Wednesday that sent three people to hospital, police say.

Police still search for man who fled scene

Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation in Moncton on Wednesday night. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The 31-year-old appeared in provincial court on Friday and will remain in police custody until his bail hearing Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m., according to Codiac RCMP.

Two men have been released from hospital, including one who was taken into custody, and the third remains in hospital. Police are still searching for a fourth man, who fled the scene.

Codiac RCMP responded to a call from a home on Whitney Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"When police arrived, they found three men in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street who had been injured," a RCMP statement said.

"A fourth man was seen running from the scene."

A house in Moncton was taped off after the incident. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The police presence remained overnight, and a home in the area had been taped off.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to contact Codiac RCMP.

