Police investigating 'suspicious item' at Moncton airport, explosives unit called
New Brunswick

Codiac RCMP are investigating a “suspicious item" found at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, the airport said Friday evening.

Airport says all flights running as expected

CBC News ·
Emergency crews can be seen outside the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Friday. RCMP are investigating a suspicious item found at the airport. (Radio-Canada)

Police and airport security confirmed the item was discovered when it passed security shortly after 5:30 p.m. and officials alerted the authorities. The area was evacuated and flights were temporarily delayed.

The item has since been moved to a secure area and an RCMP explosives team was called to the scene.

Airport operations have returned to normal, the airport said in a tweet at 9:14 p.m.

Flights are now running as expected, but check-in counters are closed until further notice, the airport said in a tweet sent at 6:56 p.m.

"Verify with your airline for any schedule change that may occur," the airport said. "We will keep you updated as details become known."

Police say the suspicious item was moved to a secure area of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. (Radio-Canada)

With files Radio-Canada

