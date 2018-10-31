Moncton airport looks to keep de-icing runoff out of waste water system

Officials with the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport are trying to figure out what to do about the runoff of excess glycol, the substance used by airlines to de-ice aircraft.

The topic was part of the discussion at a general meeting Thursday, which examined airport operations.

Bernard LeBlanc, airport president and CEO, said the airport provides a de-icing pad for aircraft. However, some of the material is running off the airfield into storm ditches and Cooks Brook, which runs through the airfield.

TransAqua, Greater Moncton's Wastewater Commission, is in the middle of building a new $90 million biosolids water treatment facility, expected to be finished in 2020.

"One of the areas we have to deal with is TransAqua, that treats the municipal waste water is moving to a secondary treatment system," said LeBlanc.

"As a result of that there's the concern or potential risk that de-icing fluids might affect the process."

A significant concern

LeBlanc said the issue wasn't even on the radar for the airport 18 months ago, but it has now become a significant concern that could require a significant investment.

Vincent Martin, director of operation for the airport, said officials have been working with stakeholders including TransAqua and the City of Dieppe to come up with a solution.

"So essentially what we're looking at doing is eliminating that product from going to the municipal waste water system," he said.

LeBlanc said a variety of options are being considered, the simplest being to vacuum up the excess glycol and truck it to Halifax for disposal.

"That would be the lowest extreme in terms of investment but that would have the highest cost in terms of operation," said LeBlanc.

Solution won't be cheap

A solution could cost between $2 million to $11 million in investment. (CBC)

"The other extreme is building a whole lagoon where we could hold the fluid and also let it break down so that we could dispose of it via the environment and it wouldn't have to go through the municipal treatment system."

Whatever the solution, LeBlanc said it won't be cheap, suggesting a range of $2 million to $11 million in investment, plus maintenance or operational costs.

He said a solution should be chosen by October 2019 to have time to make whatever changes are necessary.

"I hope between now and early next year we've identified this is the way to go and we know exactly when we have to comply by and we make sure we comply by the deadline."