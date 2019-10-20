Moncton airport resumes normal operations after evacuation, RCMP investigation

Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport resumed normal operations on Sunday following an evacuation and RCMP investigation.

"All is clear," the airport tweeted Sunday evening. It was not immediately clear if RCMP are still on scene.

Airport spokesperson Julie Pondant told CBC News in an email that evacuations began shortly before 7:00 pm AT and that two flights have been redirected to other airports.

Pondant said RCMP officers arrived shortly after to investigate, but said she didn't know the nature of the investigation.

RCMP told CBC News around 8:30 p.m. AT that it completed its search and found nothing. RCMP did not elaborate on the nature of the search.