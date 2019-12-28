Airplane makes emergency landing at Moncton airport

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport early Saturday.

Julien Boudreau, the district chief for the Dieppe Fire Department, said the plane had to make an emergency landing around 2:45 a.m. because of issues with its landing gear.

Boudreau did not have information on the specific problem.

The small Air Canada plane had 16 passengers and three crew members on board.

Airport spokesperson Julie Pondant said the plane was destined for the Magdalen Islands, a small archipelago in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. Pondant could not confirm where the flight originated.

The plane landed safely and no one was injured.

Moncton Fire Department, Dieppe Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP were on scene when the plane landed.

"Thankfully everyone was able to de-plane safely," Pondant said.