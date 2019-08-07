Moncton airport de-icing plan part of $8.3M federal announcement

Part of the $8.34 million announced Wednesday for the Moncton airport will go to the expansion of a de-icing pad.

This will allow passenger and cargo planes to be de-iced at the same time, said Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and internal trade.

LeBlanc was making his first public appearance since undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The de-icing project at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport is part of a project to increase the infrastructure for cargo operations and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

An airport apron will be expanded to allow more cargo flights and ensure passenger aircraft traffic is not affected. A road that will connect the airport apron and cold storage and cargo staging facilities will be reconstructed.

In addition, a new management system for the de-icing fluid will help the airport authority comply with environmental regulations, said LeBlanc.

Earlier this year, the airport came up with a proposed plan to deal with the runoff of excess glycol, the substance used to de-ice aircraft.

At the time, airport officials said the de-icing pads would cost $7 million, and the infrastructure needed to discharge the runoff would cost $5 million.

Airport president and CEO Bernard LeBlanc said part of the project will involve the capture of the de-icing fluid and gradual release into the municipal water system.

"A lot of work has been done in this area, and I applaud our technical team because it's been co-ordinated with Trans Aqua, the wastewater commission to make sure that will allow them and ourselves to be in compliance."