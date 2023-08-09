How far away is Moncton from being a '15-minute city?' We tested it

In New Brunswick's largest and fastest-growing city, it can be pretty slow to get around without a car.

As neighbourhoods and apartment buildings keep going up, there's a growing push for density and closer access to services — similar to "15-minute cities."

The urban planning concept is generating a lot of buzz right now. It's the idea that someone's daily needs should be close to where they live, all within a short walk or bike ride. It can also be expanded to riding public transit.

A lot of needs are driving this push in cities around the world, including the need to ease traffic, reduce carbon emissions and improve quality of life with shorter commutes.

How far are some of Moncton's newest residential areas from basic services, such as a grocery store, health care and workplaces?

CBC New Brunswick biked, walked and hopped on the bus to put the 15-minute city to the test.

The city's north end had some services, including a pharmacy, within reasonable walking distance. But other daily needs were far away, even by bus or bike.