Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Video

How far away is Moncton from being a '15-minute city?' We tested it

The 15-minute city concept is generating a lot of buzz right now. It’s the idea that someone’s daily needs should be close to where they live, all within a short walk or bike ride away. It can also be expanded to riding public transit.

Watch how long it takes to reach daily needs without a car in a new neighbourhood

Alexandre Silberman · CBC News ·
Drone shot of new subdivision under construction
New subdivisions in Moncton, like this one in the north end, are often located far from services. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

In New Brunswick's largest and fastest-growing city, it can be pretty slow to get around without a car.

As neighbourhoods and apartment buildings keep going up, there's a growing push for density and closer access to services — similar to "15-minute cities."

The urban planning concept is generating a lot of buzz right now. It's the idea that someone's daily needs should be close to where they live, all within a short walk or bike ride. It can also be expanded to riding public transit.

A lot of needs are driving this push in cities around the world, including the need to ease traffic, reduce carbon emissions and improve quality of life with shorter commutes.

How far are some of Moncton's newest residential areas from basic services, such as a grocery store, health care and workplaces?

CBC New Brunswick biked, walked and hopped on the bus to put the 15-minute city to the test. 

The city's north end had some services, including a pharmacy, within reasonable walking distance. But other daily needs were far away, even by bus or bike.

WATCH | See how long it takes to get around Moncton without a car: 

Could Moncton be a '15-minute city?'

4 hours ago
Duration 4:35
The idea that people's daily needs should be a short walk, bike or transit ride away is drawing a lot of interest. The CBC's Alexandre Silberman put it to the test in New Brunswick's largest and fastest-growing city.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexandre Silberman

Video journalist

Alexandre Silberman is a video journalist with CBC News based in Moncton. He has previously worked at CBC Fredericton, Power & Politics, and Marketplace. You can reach him by email at: alexandre.silberman@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now