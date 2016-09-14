Kent County residents worried after unexpected bridge closure

Residents of Kent County are concerned about the condition of infrastructure in the region, after a bridge closed without warning this week.

The Molus River Bridge on Bass River Point Road, southwest of Rexton, closed to traffic Tuesday night for repairs.

Mark Perry, the fire chief of Beersville Harcourt Fire Rescue, said he was surprised to hear of the closure on social media.

"It wouldn't be bad if that was the only bridge, but we have other bridges that are down that have been restricted," he said.

Perry said two other bridges in the region are restricted or closed. Now firefighters are planning alternative routes to be able to access certain areas.

"We need to know because we have to make plans if we need to move trucks around," he said.

Crossed in nick of time

Work is expected to last until the end of December 2021, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure website.

Heather-Lee Warman, who lives near the Molus River Bridge, said she heard the bridge was being monitored about a week ago.

When she returned from work Tuesday evening, Warman could see Department of Transportation workers installing concrete barricades and signs.

"If I would've been about 10 minutes later with my daughter in tow from daycare, I would've had to have been rerouted about half an hour," she said. "We were not advised at all that this was happening."

Detour available

With the bridge closed, some residents have to take a detour via Route 116.

For Warman, a typical 15-minute drive is now 30 minutes and the local hospital is now 45 minutes away from her home. She's concerned residents did not receive advance notice in the event of an emergency.

"We're basically almost on a little island with limited access right now."

CBC News asked the Department of Transportation for an interview about the bridge closure and no one was made available. A spokesperson said a written statement would be provided later Thursday afternoon.