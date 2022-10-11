Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard confirms resignation, plans mayoral run

There'll be a couple of vacancies in the New Brunswick Legislature by the end of the year.

Restigouche-Chaleur Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard, a former speaker of the legislature, confirmed Tuesday he will resign to run for mayor of the new municipal entity of Belle-Baie.

And he said he'll take his leave win or lose, which creates another potential opening for new Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win a byelection to get into the legislature.

Guitard says while his seat is strongly Liberal, this is not a case of him handing it over to Holt.

"Some people say I'm offering my seat. That's not the way it is. I'm retiring. … It'll be up to the local association and the provincial association with Ms. Holt to make this decision."

Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore MLA Denis Landry also plans to leave to run for mayor of Hautes-Terres in November. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

Holt said Tuesday she will announce this week in which of the two ridings she will run for election.

The exact timing of the two potential byelections remains unclear.

Guitard will leave whether he's elected mayor or not, but if he wins he may remain an MLA until his swearing-in, and it's not clear whether that will happen until the new year.

Guitard was the mayor of Pointe-Verte, a village near Belledune, before running provincially.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt said Tuesday she will announce this week which of the two ridings she would like to run in. (Jacques Poitras/CBC) In 2018 he found himself speaker of the legislature after weeks of post-election jockeying between Brian Gallant's Liberal government and the Progressive Conservative opposition led by Blaine Higgs.

Gallant lost his majority in the election and the PCs won one more seat than the Liberals. Neither party had a majority and both initially refused to nominate a speaker because it would cost them one vote in the closely-divided legislature.

The Liberals finally blinked and put Guitard's name forward.

"I made myself a lot of friends on both sides of the house," he said Tuesday. "My two years as speaker made me realize we were opponents, not enemies.…

"Everyone of them on the other side, I do respect for what they're trying to do for the province. I don't agree with what they're doing, but I respect them for pushing forward what they believe in."

Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he sees no reason to delay calling the byelections, but said the timing will depend on when the seats become officially vacant.