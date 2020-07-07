After the launch of the Atlantic bubble on Friday MLAs from both sides of the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border agree the system needs work.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, Nova Scotia MLA for Cumberland North, said Friday was a "colossal disaster."

McCrossin is a registered nurse and was shocked by how unsafe the slow-moving traffic was on the first day the Atlantic provinces opened their borders to each other.

"One woman sent me a message saying that she could see 20 different people in ditches defecating and urinating, for example," she told Information Morning Moncton. "It's terrible, but this is what was going on," she told Information Morning Moncton.

Because of the need to provide certain information at border checkpoints, lineups formed quickly, especially at Aulac. By late afternoon cars in both directions were being waved across the border without being stopped.

The plan had been to ask for proof of Atlantic residency, and for certain health and contact information.

McCrossin, a Progressive Conservative, said the long wait in traffic was dangerous for animals too.

"We had transfer trucks with live animals on them that potentially were in danger. We had to make special circumstances to get them through."

Megan Mitton, the New Brunswick MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar, said she inquired in advance about how essential workers were going to get through the border efficiently.

"There wasn't enough planning in advance," she said. "It still seems that the systems have not been worked out."

Mitton wants attention refocused on airports and the Quebec border, which generally is not open to people who don't fall under certain exceptions, such as essential workers or cottagers with property in the region.

Mitton is concerned the bubble provinces aren't all following the same regulations.

"[The four provinces] have not agreed even to similar regulations around airports and how they're going to deal with protecting this bubble because the idea is that people within the bubble don't have community spread right now."

McCrossin said that in Nova Scotia they need to do better with contact tracing and monitoring people who are arriving from outside of the bubble.

However, it's not all bad. Both MLAs agree bubble is a good thing. McCrossin said the chaos just shows how important both border communities are to one another.

"It really shows the value and just how significant our border is to both provinces, and I think it's been underestimated, certainly, by my premier in Nova Scotia."

Mitton said it's been a positive experience for a lot of people being able to reunite with family but challenges remain.

"This isn't really a bubble at this point. It certainly doesn't feel like it to the people who waited for hours and hours," she said.