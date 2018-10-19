Walls closing in on Brian Gallant ahead of throne speech

Premier Brian Gallant's Liberal government was running out of options Friday, with People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin signalling that he's unlikely to vote to keep Gallant in power if he gets the chance.

"The writing's on the wall here," Austin said moments after a swearing-in ceremony for MLAs elected in the Sept. 24 election.

Lt-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau alluded to the political impasse at the end of the ceremony, when she congratulated the new members.

"I hope you will be able to work in this chamber, the sooner the better, to the benefit of all New Brunswickers," she said.

The election produced no majority for any party, and since then Gallant has been trying to find a way to cobble together enough votes to pass a throne speech and stay in power.

But Thursday it became clear that, because of the close standings in the house, no party is willing to lose a vote by allowing one of its MLAs to become Speaker.

All Progressive Conservative, Green and People's Alliance members have withdrawn their names from the ballot and the backbench Liberals who are eligible to stand are doing the same. The house can't conduct any business without a Speaker in place.

PC MLA Ted Flemming said if the Liberals aren't willing to nominate someone, Gallant should throw in the towel.

"I'm calling on Mr. Gallant to do one of two things: nominate a Speaker, or resign. I believe those are the only two options that he has."

If no Speaker is chosen and the legislature can't function, Gallant would be expected to resign. Roy Vienneau would then likely swear in a Progressive Conservative government with leader Blaine Higgs as premier.

If Gallant does blink and let a Liberal become Speaker, the loss of one MLA from his caucus will make it harder for him to win the confidence of the house. He'd have only 20 Liberal votes.

Even if all three Green MLAs supported him, he'd still be short of a 25-vote majority and would need to win over members of the Alliance — a prospect that grew dimmer Friday.

"Throne speech is one thing, but confidence as a whole is another," Austin said. "I would think before that throne speech comes down on Tuesday that [Gallant] would understand he doesn't have it."

Last week, Austin said his party might vote for a throne speech that promises action on paramedic shortages and long ambulance response times. Gallant promptly said he would put that in the speech.

But Friday the Alliance leader suggested he's not inclined to throw Gallant a lifeline.

"We feel confident at this point that things need to change, and I think New Brunswickers are saying that as well," he said. "While I respect Mr. Gallant's drive to bring that majority together, it's obviously not going to happen."

The Liberals continued to insist Friday that Higgs had pressured some PC MLAs, who were interested in the Speaker's position, to remove their names.

Higgs denied that, but Liberal MLA Jean-Claude D'Amours held out hope those supposedly wavering Tory members could change their minds before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline.

"We have to work together, the four parties, to find solutions for the people of New Brunswick," he said.

He didn't say what the Liberals will do if the deadline passes on Monday with no one on the ballot — a scenario that would likely hasten the party's departure from government.

"We will discuss it and see what are the other options," D'Amours said.

If a Speaker is chosen and the Liberals can present a throne speech, the likely date for a vote on the speech would be Nov. 2.

But Higgs said Friday the PCs are looking at whether they could bring a straight non-confidence motion to a vote earlier than that.

"It is a consideration," he said. "There is a possibility and we're looking at that."