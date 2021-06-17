Miramichi MLA Lisa Harris seeks federal Liberal nomination

Three-term Liberal MLA Lisa Harris announced Thursday she will seek the federal party's nomination in Miramichi-Grand Lake.

The cabinet minister under former premier Brian Gallant has represented Miramichi Bay-Neguac since 2014.

Harris announced her candidacy after two-term Liberal MP Pat Finnigan said this week he won't reoffer in the next federal election expected later this year.

No nomination date has been set. It's unclear if there will be any other candidates.

"I have a proven track record," Harris said Thursday.

"This is just an opportunity for me to continue to serve the people of this region. I want what's best for this region. I really feel this is a natural progression for me."

If selected by the party, she would be on the ballot against Jake Stewart.

Stewart, the Progressive Conservative MLA representing Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, secured the Conservative Party nomination for Miramichi-Grand Lake last month.

Harris previously served on Miramichi city council. In the legislature, she served as deputy speaker, minister of seniors and long-term care, and minister responsible for Celtic affairs.

More recently in opposition, she has questioned the government's approach to Indigenous issues, calling for the province to hold an inquiry that First Nations leaders have sought into systemic racism.

Harris noted in a news release announcing she's seeking the nomination that she had represented a riding that includes three First Nations.

Finnigan's 2019 victory was a narrow 370 votes over Conservative Peggy McLean. Prior to Finnigan, Conservative Tilly O'Neill-Gordon held the seat for two terms.